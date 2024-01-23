Form One whizkid (14) passes O Level exams with 3 A’s and 3 B’s

A Form One pupil, Shalom Zingwe, has put many learners older than her to shame after she managed to pass the Cambridge O Level exams at the first time of asking.

Zingwe, who took the exam when she was only 14, managed to garner three A grades in Computer Science, Accounting and Economics. She also scored Bs in Mathematics, Geography and Business Studies.

Zingwe is a pupil at Atlantic Academy in Harare. The school’s director Patience Mufokozana said her parents had agreed with a plan to fast track her to A Level.

“We agreed that she should proceed to Lower Sixth Form because she passed very well. Normally, learners take these exams aged 16 or 17 and it’s quite remarkable that she achieved this at only 14,” said Mufokozana.

Another prodigy from the same school, Kudzaishe Mhaka, took the exams aged 15 and scored seven A grades in Chemistry, Physics, Accounting, Computer Science, Mathematics, Biology and Geography.