South Africa, Russia and China major source of imports for Zimbabwe

BusinessFeaturedNews
By Nyashadzashe Ndoro 35,491
Permanent Secretary George Guvamatanga (centre) and Mthuli Ncube (left) and John Mangudya (right) (Picture by Open Parly)

Three countries, Russia, China and South Africa who are also active members of BRICS accounted for around sixty-two percent of Zimbabwe’s total import value of US$901.5 million in October 2023.

This was revealed in the latest report released by the Zimbabwe National Statistics Agency (ZIMSTAT).

The trade statistics revealed that South Africa contributed 34.7%, the Russian Federation 15.2% and China 11.9%.

“External Trade Statistics: October 2023 – The total value of exported goods in October 2023 was US$831.9 million, representing a 22.7% increase from US$678.1 million reported in September 2023.

“Imports for October: 2023 amounted to US$901.5 million, an increase of 16.7% from US$772.2 million recorded in September 2023,” ZIMSTAT said.

It was also established that trade deficit for October 2023 was US$69.6 million, translating to a 26.4% decline from the deficit of US$94.6 million recorded in September 2023.

“September 2023 exports value = USD678.1 million Oct 2023’s exports value = USD831.9 million. Among the country’s major export destinations in October 2023 were China (38.4%,) and the United Arab Emirates (22.8%), South Africa (16.3%).

“The three countries accounted for around seventy-seven percent of the total export value of USD831.9 million.

“September 2023 imports value = USD772.7 million Oct 2023 imports value = USD901.5 million.

“Zimbabwe’s major source countries of imports in October 2023 were South Africa (34.7%), the Russian Federation (15.2%) and China (11.9%).

“The three countries accounted for around sixty-two percent of the total import value of USD901.5 million,” ZIMSTAT noted.

