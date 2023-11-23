Mnangagwa finally receives land audit report exposing high level corruption

President Emmerson Mnangagwa finally received the Land Information Management System (LIMS) Audited Farms Database presentation from the Zimbabwe Land Commission (ZLC) which took five years to complete.

ZLC chairperson commissioner Tendai Bare presented the LIMS to the President at the State House on Wednesday saying it was a database that they created from auditing agricultural land vested in the State which excludes communal lands.

It was fully funded by the government.

Zimbabwe’s land distribution programme of 2002 which affected approximately 4,500 white farmers, was marred by irregularities involving most of the prime land going to high ranking political elites, who amassed more than one farm.

In 2019, Mnangagwa revealed during an interview that the late former President Robert Mugabe’s wife owned 16 farms.

“I know of one lady “Stop It” who has about 16 yet the law says one family one farm,” he said.

In May this year, it emerged during the divorce proceedings of Mugabe’s daughter Bona and Simba Chikore that the two individually or jointly owned 21 farms and a cocktail of upmarket properties.

During the compilation of the current land audit, Mnangagwa said the preliminary report had revealed “multi-ownership of farms continue to happen especially with high ranking officials.

“Land audit is on, the final report is coming. About eight provinces have been done and once its complete, I will share it with you.”

Now that the President has received the final report, the nation is awaiting his comments and actions on it.