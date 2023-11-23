‘Disrespectful’ Young Stunna sued for R1million after another no-show

South African Amapiano artist, Young Stunna, is reportedly being sued for over R1million after failing to perform at yet another gig for which he had been paid for in advance.

The popular performer, who has acquired a reputation for dodging gigs that he has been fully paid for in his short career, came under the spotlight this week for his “diva tendencies” which were exposed on social media.

This is after he was booked to perform at Underground Pub in Mount Frere in the Eastern Cape last weekend but left the event without performing after being asked to sit next to an unknown artiste, a request which he refused.

Now Durban Base Entertainment is preparing to take the Adiwele hitmaker to the cleaners in court, as they claim he was a no show for a gig and did not give prior warning of his absence.

“We are preparing to go to court as we speak. It’s different when an artist alerts you ahead of time and you make the necessary arrangements, but he did not do so.

“When you’re organising an event, there are expenses that one incurs. Then when someone doesn’t pitch, a refund is usually not enough because there is also reputational damage to consider and other costs besides just the artists’ fees,” a Durban Base Entertainment source said.

According to the source Young Stunna, who allegedly pretended to be sick on the day of the gig, seemingly has a hard time honouring gigs outside Gauteng Province.

“He instead pretended to be sick. He said he was in Durban. We offered him a medical doctor on speed dial, but he refused. He later made a video to apologise after seeing that we would not take the matter lightly.

“It seems like he undermines anyone that is not from Gauteng province. So, we are not surprised by the behaviour in Mount Frere. You know, small towns and smaller crowds all deserve the same respect as big cities.”