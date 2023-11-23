Nhlanhla Nciza’s new BF allegedly causing rift in Mafikizolo, fears of a split

The new man in songbird Nhlanhla Nciza’s life could cause the split of one of South Africa’s most iconic groups, Mafikizolo, as he is reportedly causing friction amongst group members while encouraging her to pursue a solo career.

The man, only identified by Zimoja as Jerry, reportedly met Nciza after her high profile divorce from mogul Thembinkosi TK Nciza in 2019, after 15 years of marriage.

According to a source who spoke to Zimoja, Nciza had become aloof recently, as she distanced herself from fellow group members.

“She isolates herself by sitting in the car and after performances, she leaves immediately. This is not the Nhlanhla we know. She is now acting like a celebrity even to us,” said the source.

Nciza’s new boyfriend is also said to have taken offense when Mafikizolo’s dancer, Cedric the Tsonga boy got sponsored by BMW. So sours did things turn that the two had to be separated as the situation got heated.

“He went to the dealership and asked why they sponsored Cedric instead of Nhlanhla, as she is the brand in the showbiz industry.

“Fortunately for Cedric, he was called and rushed to the dealership and there was drama where the two exchanged some words. They had to be separated,” the source added.

According to the source, even Mafikizolo’s long-time tour manager Modise Kgomo feels like the new man in Nciza’s life wants to take over his job.

“You can tell this guy wants to control everything. He wants to manage Nhlanhla but he wants to start by dividing the team. I don’t know how far it can go because she tried a solo career and it failed. We will just wait and see what happens.”

Contacted for comment, Nciza denied suggestions of a rift in the Mafikizolo camp.

“I am not working on a solo project. People are just bored,” she said.