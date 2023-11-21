Tshabangu wants to block all ‘expelled’ CCC candidates from contesting

Sengezo Tshabangu, the self-imposed Interim Secretary General of the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) has approached the High Court seeking an order to remove recalled party candidates who filed for the 9 December 2023 by-elections using the party credentials.

Tshabangu’s lawyer Lewis Uriri confirmed the development.

“Those that have been expelled by the party, an application has been filed so that they don’t use the same name in the by-election,” Uriri said.

Tshabangu emerged soon after the August 23 harmonised general elections claiming that he was the CCC interim secretary general. He went in to recall party officials from the council and the National Assembly.

CCC leader Nelson Chamisa dismissed him saying he was an imposter. But the controversial politician’s decision was endorsed by the courts that have been accused of bias.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa proclaimed December 9 as the date for the holding of by-elections.

Government critics and opposition supporters believe that Tshabangu is being sponsored by Zanu-PF to recall opposition members. It is also alleged that Mnangagwa is desperately seeking a two thirds majority in Parliament in order to extend his term of office.

Bulawayo Mayor David Coltart argues that the holding of by-elections is a waste of resources.

“What I find so frustrating about these senseless by elections organised in essence by Zanu PF is they will cost US$5 million.

“We desperately need US$3 million to fund the rehabilitation of the Nyamandlovu aquifer pumps and switch gear. This US$5m could have gone to that and more,” he posted on his X handle.