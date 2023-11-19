Regional manager confirms Econet to roll out 5G in Masvingo next year

By Ellen Mlambo | Masvingo Mirror |

Econet Wireless will be rolling out 5G network in some parts of Masvingo next year, the corporation’s Masvingo Regional General Manager Kudzai Mauwa has said.

He said this in his presentation at the two-day Masvingo Business Expo at Flamboyant, a Regency Group Hotel.

Mauwa said Econet has rolled out 5G network in Harare, Victoria Falls, Gweru and Bulawayo. Masvingo is next on the list.

“The milestones that we have achieved over the 25 years, we started off on 2G technology which was just basic telephone services and possibly some sms. We transitioned into 3G technology where we included data access.

“We further transitioned into 4G, Long Term Evolution (LTE). Most recently we invested in 5G technology which we have so far put up in Harare, Victoria Falls, Bulawayo and Gweru. We expect to have our first few sites in Masvingo next year

“We took a deliberate move in the provision of data enable devices. To this end we have a partnership with Apple, Samsung, ZTE Huawei so that we provide ubiquitous access of data enable devices,” he said.

Mauwa added that Econet is transitioning from a communication services provider to a digital services provider with automated systems and processes.

“As a business, we are transitioning from a communication services provider to a digital services provider where upon in harnessing technology we would like to automate all our systems and processes.

“In terms of the technologies, we are looking at both the power of the Artificial Intelligence and machine learning. Secondly, we have put up a lot of investment in upgrading our technology and infrastructure,” he added.

The Expo began under the theme: Investment Hub towards Vision 2030.

Industrial Development Director in the Ministry of Industry and Commerce Dayford Nhema was the guest of honour representing Deputy Minister Roy Bhilla.

Over 60 exhibitors showcased their products and services while the expo conference had over 200 attendees.