WATCH: Nigerian prophet tells George Chigova to ignore heart condition

A video has emerged of the late Zimbabwean goalkeeper George Chigova (32) visiting a Nigerian prophet in South Africa who appears to tell him to ignore advice that he had a heart problem and insisting “there is nothing on you, its your thoughts.”

Chigova who appears to have been with his wife at the church confessed to the Man of God that his team (SuperSport United) had been reluctant to give him a new contract because of his condition. It is unclear when the video was taken.

“They have been delaying, they say because of my heart they can’t give me a new contract… they say it’s a bit big, it’s a bit irregular but when I do my training sessions I don’t feel anything,” Chigova is heard saying in front of the congregation.

Following a heart attack in July, the former Aces Youth Soccer Academy product had been asked by SuperSport United to take a break from the sport.

Chigova was diagnosed with a heart ailment and only recently returned to training after a lengthy lay off.

At the time in July SuperSport United coach Gavin Hunt was quoted as saying: “…but I know that there is a problem that we are attending to at this point in time and we will know in the next week or so.

“He’s going to spend four weeks just being inactive and go from there. But it doesn’t look positive, but we will give him all our support we can and stay behind him as best we can.”

Meanwhile Zimbabwean scholar and writer, Dr Charlton Tsodzo, has suggested that former Dynamos goalkeeper’s life could have been spared if the correct medical precautions had been taken before he was allowed to play competitive football once again.

Chigova died after collapsing while training with SuperSport on Wednesday.

In a facebook post, Tsodzo said that the worst could have been avoided if medical personnel and family that knew of his condition had persuaded him to retire from the game.

“Sleep easy George Chigova ….thank you for your service …I’m struggling with the fact that his medical team knew that once you have a cardiac episode at some point you can’t go back to active sport with the same level of intensity …..just can’t help but think…with the appropriate amount of family and medical persuasion could this have been avoided? Dzingoriwo shungu dzangu….wishing this had turned out differently#Robonga,” Tsodzo wrote.