Chigova’s body expected to arrive Wednesday, burial set for Saturday

Former Zimbabwe Warriors and SuperSport United goalkeeper George Chigova’s body is expected to arrive in Zimbabwe on Wednesday from South Africa, family spokesperson Godfrey ‘Vokal’ Bakasa has confirmed.

Speaking to the ZIFA media, Bakasa said “a confirmed flight was booked for a 10:30am departure for Wednesday.”

His burial is slated for Saturday in Chivhu.

The beloved 32-year-old goalie, nicknamed ZiKeeper, died last week in South Africa from suspected heart complications.

Following a heart attack in July, the former Aces Youth Soccer Academy product had been asked by SuperSport United to take a break from the sport.

Chigova was diagnosed with a heart ailment and only recently returned to training after a lengthy lay off.

A statement from the Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) said “Chigova was a beloved member of the Warriors family and will be deeply missed.

“His contribution to the national team and to football in Zimbabwe will never be forgotten. He was survived by his wife and three children.

“Our thoughts and prayers remain with Chigova’s family, friends, and the whole football fraternity during this difficult time,” the statement via X added.