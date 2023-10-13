VP Mohadi’s driver in trouble for facilitating stolen CIO number plates

ln a bid to sweep the case under the carpet the State yesterday applied for a criminal case against Vice President Kembo Mohadi’s driver, Tatenda Dzapasi, who is accused of smuggling posh vehicles and affixing them with stolen Counter Intelligence Department number plates, to be heard in camera and block journalists from accessing the information.

Prosecutor Tendai Tapi asked magistrate Ndirowei to clear the gallery saying the case involved security of the State.

This despite several other members of the security appearing in a court with a full gallery.

Dzapasi was being represented by Norman Mugiya who last week also appeared in court facing fraud.

Dzapasi was however granted US$300 bail. While his colleague a 65 year old Godfrey Bvenura was remanded in custody for bail application despite his plea that he had diabetes and had left his medication home.

Bvenura is facing allegations of facilitating the process of stolen vehicle number plates. His other accomplice also a state security agent George Madziva is still at large and they are all based at Chaminuka Building.

Allegations are that sometime during the dates around 29 September this year, Central Vehicle Registry Office (CVR) Harare received an application for number plates (CVR4 Form) in respect of a Renault Duster vehicle allegedly owned by President’s Department from a client.

It is alleged that CVR then processed the registration book and number plates.

On October 11, the accused met Madziva, who is stationed at State House Research department in the Harare Central Business district.

Madziva then told the accused that he wanted his company to go to the CVR to collect number plates.

lt is alleged that Bvenura then teamed up with Madziva and proceeded to CVR but they were not issued with the registration book and number plates since the Deputy Registrar one Mrs Chidzvete was not present.

lt is alleged that October 12, the accused teamed up with Madziva who is still at large and proceeded to CVR in a bid to collect the number plates and that is when the Deputy Registrar alerted members of the President’s Department.

The President’s Department then alerted CID PACU (NR) who reacted to the information and arrested the accused person.

A vehicle registration book for a Renault Duster vehicle registration number AGF 8821 in the name of the President’s Department which was indicated as the one whose number plates were to be collected by accused and Madziva was recovered.