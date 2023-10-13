CCC report Sengezo Tshabangu to police over ‘fraudulent’ recall of MPs

Zimbabwe’s main opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) party has “reported and filed a criminal case” to the police against Sengezo Tshabangu, a former MDC-T and PDP member who styled himself as the party’s Interim Secretary General and recalled 15 CCC MPs and 17 councillors.

Tshabangu’s letter directing the recalls was endorsed by the Speaker of Parliament Jacob Mudenda who has since declared vacancies in the affected constituencies.

The CCC however argue that Tshabangu is a political impostor being fronted by Zanu-PF in its quest for a two-thirds majority in Parliament.

Against this background, the CCC has reported the case at Milton Park Police station, under RRB number SSS1290.

“Our team successfully implemented the resolutions of the Citizens National Assembly, which included taking action against an imposter who illegally and fraudulently recalled our MPs, Senators, and Councilors through impersonation and misrepresentation.

“We have reported and filed a criminal case at Milton Park Police station, under RRB number SSS1290,” the party confirmed.

CCC leader Nelson Chamisa has since directed his MPs, Senators and councillors to disengage from government business to force the Speaker of Parliament to reverse his decision.

But Tshabangu shot back and threatened to recall all MPs, Senators and councillors failing to report for duty.

“And now that our political party is cleansing itself of all mala fides and chicanery that are foreign and injurious to our people and their aspirations, we hereby advise and direct all our deployees as follows:

“All CCC councillors must report for work on time and be prepared to serve and to be of service to all our people without fail, save in circumstances seeking or requiring verifiable medical attention or compassionate leave,” he said.

“According to the Parliament Hansard, CCC Members of the National Assembly were as a matter of fact and law suspended for six (6) sittings with immediate effect, which equates to two weeks of sittings.

“Once this suspension has been served, all CCC Members of the National Assembly as well as Members of the Senate must attend all parliamentary programmes, activities and sittings without fail, save in circumstances seeking or requiring verifiable medical attention or compassionate leave.

“Members of the Senate should continue to attend all Parliamentary programmes, activities and sittings without fail.”

Meanwhile, the recalled lawmakers have since dragged Mudenda and Tshabangu to the High Court seeking an order declaring their removal from the National Assembly invalid.