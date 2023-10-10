Madiro arrested after fitting President’s Office reg plates on smuggled cars

Terrence Madiro, a Director at Sentrigo Security, was arrested and appeared at the Harare Magistrates court last Friday charged with fraud after he allegedly smuggled a Ford Ranger into the country before affixing it with stolen registration plates from the President’s Office.

Madiro who was represented by Webster Jiti was granted US$300 bail.

Allegations are that sometime in 2020, the accused smuggled a white Ford Ranger vehicle double cab with chassis number AFAPXXMJ2PHK28914.

He then fitted the motor vehicle with registration numbers AFB 5575 belonging to the Fleet of Office of the President which he obtained from Brezhnev Mutambo (No Further Particulars Known (NFPK), who is believed to have been employed by the Department of the President’s Office.

lt is alleged that Madiro later gave the motor vehicle to his ex-wife Francisca Madiro (NFPK) to use for the purpose of transporting their children to and from school.

The state alleges that sometime in July 2023, the accused again smuggled a Ford Raptor Ranger double cab with chassis number AFAPXXMJ2PKT46767 from South Africa.

The accused then fitted the motor vehicle with registration numbers AGE 0461 belonging to the Fleet of Office of the President which he again obtained Mutambo who is still at large.

Both motor vehicles were checked with the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA) and the Central Vehicle Registry and they were not in their database.

Information was later received by the Police that the accused was in possession of both smuggled motor vehicles and number plates stolen from the Office of the President.

The Charcoal Grey Ford Raptor Ranger with numbers AGE 0461 and white Ford Ranger double cab fitted with number plates AFB 5575 were recovered.