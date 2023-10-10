Mihlali Ndamase’s ‘drunk’ boyfriend accused of assaulting teenager

The estranged wife of Mihlali Ndamase’s boyfriend, Leeroy Sidambe, has claimed that the South African businessman believes he is above the law, as he recently assaulted a teenager attending a party hosted by their daughter.

It is alleged that Sidambe was drunk at the time of the incident.

The allegations were made by Sidambe’s wife, who cannot be named for legal reasons, as she sought to have the mogul held in contempt of court for failing to give back a luxury Range Rover Autobiography vehicle he repossessed from her.

Sidambe reportedly took the vehicle and gave it to Ndamase.

In her submission, Sidambe’s wife claimed that the businessman has little regard for the law, as he assaulted the teenager in front of several witnesses.

“The applicant recently assaulted a 19-year-old boy at a braai for my daughter at the Bryanston house. The incident took place during the August 2023 school holidays. The boy’s name is Zaiidorr, and the applicant beat him up for no apparent reason,” read the papers.

“Zaiidor informed me that the applicant, who was under the influence of alcohol at the time, cannot be touched by the SAPS, and he has been too afraid to pursue the matter against the applicant.

“The incident took place in front of multiple witnesses at the Bryanston home. The applicant therefore has very little regard for the law.”

Despite a court order instructing him to return the vehicle to his wife, Sidambe has reportedly continued to be defiant, with Ndamase continuing to use his vehicle.

According to his wife, Sidambe believes that the law will not catch up to him, as he has police officers eating out of the palm of his hand.

“I verily believe this, as they have done nothing to date despite the fact that I have laid a legitimate criminal complaint against the applicant,” read her submission.

The woman said in light of her husband’s behaviour, she prayed that the court would help her so that she could stop her husband from making a mockery of the judicial system.

“Wherefore I pray for the relief per my counter application being that the applicant be held in contempt of court and that he be ordered to comply with the terms of Rule 43 order,” read the papers.