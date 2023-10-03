Anele Mdoda will now “call someone younger than her, mummy dearest”

South African media personality Anele Mdoda’s father, Patilizwe Mdoda, has found himself under scrutiny, after the comedian posted a picture of his young wife, who some social media users speculated is younger than his daughter.

Mdoda drove South African social media into a frenzy when she posted a picture of his father and his new wife, Noxolo Zinyama, during a ceremony that sealed their union.

The clearly smitten couple was pictured in traditional Xhosa regalia.

In her post, Mdoda claimed she had not been given permission by the couple to post a picture of their wedding.

“If this is deleted, please know my dad and his wife jumped me for posting unofficial pictures of an amazing day. Welcome to the family, Noxolo, or should I say Mrs Mdoda. We love you boobsie,” she captioned the picture of the pair on Instagram.

The snap immediately set off speculation amongst social media users, who questioned whether the fresh-faced Zinyama is indeed younger than Anele herself.

“It’s how Anele’s ‘mother’ looks younger than her, but we move, allegedly,” one user observed while another posted: “So she will call someone younger than her, mummy dearest, but we are not there. Beautiful wedding.”

This is not the first time that Mdoda’s father has found himself in the headlines recently.

Patilizwe made the news on Mandela Day when he opened a school where he grew up in Ncembu at KuTsolo village.