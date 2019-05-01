Lacklustre first episode for Our Perfect Wedding Zimbabwe

By Bongani Ndlovu

Perhaps the producers of Our Perfect Wedding Zimbabwe (OPWZim) took the meaning literally as they tried to portray a flawless nuptial in the first episode that featured gospel musician Thembalami and his wife Anesu Mawonete.

Amid a lot of hype and anticipation, the first episode aired on Zambezi Magic (DStv channel 162) with most who tuned in hoping to see the drama associated with the planning of a wedding like South Africa’s OPW Mzansi spinoff.

However, from responses on social media, it seems the first OPWZim lacked ‘that thing’ as it had no zing. Simply put, the first episode was unexciting.

The unfortunate thing with OPWZim is that it will always be compared to the South African spin off. From the storyline, how the couple interacts, to the production quality and presenter, the shows will be compared.

Commenting on the show’s presenter Adiona Chidzonga, some said she was timid and did not show enthusiasm.

She was obviously being compared to the likes of Kayise Ngqula, Nomsa Buthelezi, Anele Mdoda and Tumi Morake who have brought their own pizzazz to each OPWMzansi episode.

However, it will only be fair for people to judge Adiona at the end of the OPWZim season as this is her first time to present a television show.

Comparing her to the SA professionals would be unfair at this stage as she might grow into the role and viewers grow to like her as the weeks go by.

On the show’s first production, some said there was poor lighting with the camerawork leaving a lot to be desired.

Like Adiona, it is hoped the show’s quality will also improve with time.

But there is no ignoring the lack of drama. People want to watch drama when they are glued to OPW.

That’s what made them fall in love with the SA spinoff in the first place.

There is no such thing as a flawless wedding, it’s impossible. In most instances, something goes awry, be it poor time keeping, the groom’s suit or bride’s gown which may not fit well or late delivery of the cake.

The problems are many and that is what the production team should capture.

Hopefully, the first episode is not an indicator that the rest of the episodes will be emotionless and lacklustre.

Going forward, it is also hoped that the weddings to be featured in next OPWZim episodes will not be confined to couples in Harare and cover as many provinces in the country as possible.

It remains to be seen if there will be any improvement in tomorrow’s episode which will be shown at 9PM. The Chronicle