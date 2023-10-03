Veteran broadcaster Silvester ‘Sly’ Tapfumaneyi makes music debut at 56

When he was 13-years-old, former ZBC broadcaster Silvester Taurayi Tapfumaneyi made a guitar out of a discarded olivine oil tin and some twine.

Still a pubescent teenager, Tapfumaneyi hoped that this little guitar fashioned from throwaway material would help him pluck out infectious melodies that would please the ears of those that were privileged enough to come across his young voice.

What followed was an experience that would instead scar and influence him for most of life. Instead of appreciating his son’s craft and initiative, his father was incensed, turning the instrument into a weapon and beating him senseless. His son, he thought, would not follow a useless pursuit like music.

That experience changed Tapfumaneyi’s perspective on music and is now the reason why he is about to release music for the first time at the mature of 56.

“It’s a long story but however to cut the long story short, when I was 13 I made a home made guitar of twine and olivine tin,” Tapfumaneyi told Nehanda Radio in an interview.

“That did not go down well with my late father, he beat me thoroughly with the guitar until it was in pieces. It was a very painful experience and his last words were handidi mwana anoita zvechirombe pano pamba. After the beating he then asked me to pick the pieces and put them in the fire.

“That was the last time I was close to a guitar , each time I saw a guitar anywhere it would bring back those painful experiences. That was how I lost interest in learning music instruments,” he said.

While that experience might have pushed him away from pursuing his own career, it did not stop Tapfumaneyi’s romance with music entirely.

The born again Christian leader in an Indigenous International Church, found himself on radio, where he had to consistently interact with music in one way or another.

Tapfumaneyi is a former Radio Zimbabwe producer presenter, soccer commentator, Technical Operator and Shona News TV reader on ZBC Radio and ZBC TV, where he first joined as a driver and rose through the ranks.

Interestingly it was his father, the same man who gave him a beating for his brief flirtation with the guitar, who brought him closer to the mbira, another musical instrument.

“That was how I lost interest in learning music instruments. He later introduced me to playing mbira which I did with reservations cause I wanted a guitar and not Mbira so I did not put an effort just learnt two song for a short time Nhemamusasa and Karigamombe.

“However at some point I started writing music and filling that was when I was doing form four however I lost the book and some of the songs I could not remember them,” he said.

While he stayed away from the guitar, in fear of offending his father again, Tapfumaneyi never lost sight of his dream of recording his own music one day.

It is a dream that is now coming to fruition decades later, after he released two chimurenga gospel singles, Chitsauko One -Dai Ndakaziva and Chitsauko Two – Dzaingove Hope.

The two singles were produced by Mono Mukundu at Monolio Studio, while the instruments were played by seasoned session musicians put together by the veteran producer.

“When I was working the spirit to write kept coming and I responded by writing and filing but never recorded, I have over 25 songs.

“One other aspect I had no confidence with my voice, then my producer Mkanya Mono Mkundu said to me, fans may like your voice mukushata kwaro ikoko as long as you do it with passion and in your own style.

“That is when I said to him let’s record and he put together a band in Zimbabwe while I recorded my voice in the United Kingdom that’s the long and short of it,” he told Nehanda Radio.

While he might have taken time to finally find and gain confidence in his own voice, Tapfumaneyi has always been active in the music scene behind the scenes.

Over the years, he produced the Musha Waparara Mbira group’s Chamukonjora Chakoromoka and Mbira Dzenharira’s Ndoyendawo Kwa Ambuya.

This was during the time Tapfumaneyi presented the program Nziyo Dzavana Gwenyambira on Radio 2 and Radio Zimbabwe, a program which he produced and presented for free for many years to gain experience as a radio presenter.

A consummate media professional, Tapfumaneyi is the Founder and Director of Online Tv platform, SlyMediaTv, which has an internet presence on YouTube, Facebook and TikTok with the SMTV logo.