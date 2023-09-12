Nepotism, incompetence rock Mnangagwa’s ministerial appointments

At a time when his image is trapped in controversy following a recent disputed election where he emerged as the winner under controversial circumstances, President Emmerson Mnangagwa has appointed his son Kudakwashe David and nephew Tongai as Deputy Ministers.

Kudakwashe was appointed Deputy Finance Minister while Tongai was named as the Deputy Minister of Tourism and Hospitality.

Mnangagwa’s 2022 evaluation of Ministers had Kirsty Coventry ranking last in 2022. But she was retained as Sports Minister.

Asked why he retained Coventry, the President responded: “I’m satisfied, I don’t know who’s not satisfied, when they become president they can remove her.”

Mthuli Ncube was brought back as Finance and Investment Promotion Minister deputised by Kudakwashe Mnangagwa.

Zanu-PF spokesperson Christopher Mutsvangwa was appointed Minister of Veterans of Liberation. Monica Mavhunga is his deputy.

Businessman Tino Machakaire was appointed Minister of Youth Empowerment and Vocational Training Centres deputised by Junior Mupamhanga.

Emily Jesaya is Sports, Recreation Arts and Culture Deputy Minister.

Nqobizitha Ndlovu was retained as Environment Climate and Wildlife deputised by John Paradza.

Tourism And Hospitality

Barbra Rwodzi

Deputy – Tongai Mnangagwa

Defence Minister remains

Oppah Muchinguri

Deputy – Levy Mayihlome

Monica Mutsvangwa is the new Minister of Women’s Affairs, community and SME*

Jennifer Mhlanga is the deputy.

Winston Chitando is now Local Government and Public Works Minister.

Foreign Affairs and Home Affairs Ministers remain Frederick Shava and Kazembe Kazembe respectively.

Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Minister is Ziyambi Ziyambi deputised by Obert Mazungunye.

Information

Jennifan Muswere

ICT

Tatenda Mavetera

Deputy – D. Phuthi

Mines and Mining Development

Soda Zhemu

Deputy not yet

Higher and Tertiary Education

Prof Amon Murwira

Deputy – Simelizezwe Sibanda

Primary and Secondary

T. Moyo (Mash Central)

Deputy – Angeline Gata

Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare

July Moyo

Mrs Dinha

Industry and Commerce

Sithembiso Nyoni

No Deputy yet

Transport and Infrastructure Development

Felix Mhona

Energy and Power Development

Edgar Moyo

National Housing

Daniel Garwe

Deputy – Yeukai Simbanegavi

Land Agriculture

Dr Masuka

Deputy – Vangelis Haritatoos

Deputy – Davis Marapira

Health

Dr Mombeshora

Provincial Affairs in the OPC

L Matuke.

Skills Audit and Development

Prof P. Mavhima.

Commenting on Mnangagwa’s appointments, investigative journalist Hopewell Chin’ono said the President had “probably the worst cabinet in Zimbabwe’s history.”

“President Mnangagwa has named probably the worst cabinet in Zimbabwe’s history retaining Mthuli Ncube as Finance Minister and the worst ever sports minister, Kirsty Coventry,” he said.

“He also named his son Kudakwashe David Mnangagwa as deputy Finance minister, Barbara Rwodzi as Tourism minister and his side luck Owen Mudha Ncube as Midlands provincial minister.

“He also named his nephew Tongai Mnangagwa as deputy minister.”

Veteran broadcast journalist Violet Gonda said: “First he brought back the ‘morally compromised’ Kembo Mohadi as Vice President, a couple of years after Mohadi quit amid a sex scandal.

“Now President Mnangagwa has announced a cabinet with family members including: Kuda Mnangagwa, as deputy finance minister. Tongai Mnangagwa , as deputy tourism minister.

“Also in the mix is a husband and wife duo, who have both been made ministers of the same government. Chris Mutsvangwa is now the war veterans minister while his wife, Monica (former information minister), is now the minister of women affairs.

She further questioned: “Is this a function of trust, and consolidation of power?”

International Trade Lawyer and novelist Petina Gappah, however, said the list of new ministers was inclusive.

“I have to say that the new cabinet is full of surprises. So many new people and new energy, with the inclusion of the young and more women than I thought possible. It’s well balanced across the provinces. I’m especially happy that ZIDA is now FIRMLY in the Ministry of Finance,” she said.

Engineer and commentator Kudzai Mutisi said: “The Cabinet Ministers are for the President, not for us… He can appoint Ministers and Dismiss them… If they are incompetent, it’s the President’s performance that will be impacted…

“Yes, we have the right to criticise his choices, but it’s still up to him… Give them a chance!”