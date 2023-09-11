Zambians demonstrate against Zanu-PF’s alleged threats ‘to kill’ Hichilema

Supporters of Zambia’s ruling United Party for National Development (UPND) on Monday staged public demonstrations in Ndola, the country’s Copperbelt Province, demanding answers from Zimbabwe’s ruling Zanu-PF party on why it allegedly wants to “kill” Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema.

There is a fierce war of words between UPND and Zanu-PF following the Southern African Development Community (SADC) report on Zimbabwe’s recent election which condemned the plebiscite for failing to meet requirements of the Constitution of Zimbabwe.

The SADC observer mission was chaired by former Zambian vice president Nevers Mumba who was deployed by Hichilema, the SADC Troika chair.

After winning the election under controversial circumstances, Zanu-PF elites dismissed the SADC report labeling Hichilema and Mumba western puppets.

A war of words filled with propaganda and hate erupted between the two countries with Zanu-PF elites defending President Emmerson Mnangagwa who won with 52,6% against opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) leader Nelson Chamisa’s 44%.

Joseph Kalimbwe, UPND spokesperson on Monday afternoon shared a video of protesters wearing party regalia demonstrating against Zanu-PF.

“In my hometown, Ndola, our young people are today marching against Zimbabwe’s ruling party Zanu-PF individuals on their threats against our leader in Zambia,” Kalimbwe said.

Protesters were holding a large banner written: “WE WANT TO KNOW WHY YOU WANT TO KILL PRESIDENT HAKAINDE HICHILEMA AS ALLEGED IN YOUR STATEMENT.”

Interestingly, Zanu-PF treasurer Patrick Chinamasa and party apologist Rutendo Matinyarare were cited as the main targets by the demonstrators.

Responding to Kalimbwe on X, Matinyarare asked:

“Kalimbwe on what basis are Zambians protesting against me and Honorable Chinamasa, saying that we want to kill Hichilema? When have we ever said we want to kill HH?

“…… on what basis are Zambians protesting against me and Honorable Chinamasa saying that we want to kill Hichilema? When have we ever said we want to kill HH?” Matinyarare tweeted.