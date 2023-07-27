Jub Jub arrested for alleged attempted murder, rape of Amanda du Pont

South African rapper and Uyajola 9/9 presenter Molemo “Jub Jub” Maarohanye on Thursday appeared before the Johannesburg Magistrates Court for the attempted murder, rape and assault of his ex-girlfriend, Amanda Du-Pont.

According to Gauteng police spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Mavela Masondo, Jub Jub was processed at the Brixton Police Station, after he handed himself in to authorities. A warrant for his arrest had earlier been issued.

The rapper-cum-presenter was subsequently granted R10 000 bail and was also asked to hand in his passport within 24 hours.

In a statement in February last year, Du-Pont revealed that she had filed a report against Jub Jub for sexual assault.

Du-Pont also alleged in the statement that Jub Jub contacted her through a mediator after he was released from jail for culpable homicide in 2017. When they later met, she said, he had then offered an apology for sexually assaulting her.

“I met with him [Jub Jub], and asked him if he knew or acknowledged he had raped me. He said yes. I asked him why he raped me and all he could say was that he was sorry,” stated DuPont said in her statement.

Du-Pont made the allegations after Jub Jub had made some unsavoury comments about her in an episode of MacG’s Podcast and Chill.

Jub Jub later issued a public apology on his Instagram page but denied raping Amanda.

“In the aftermath of the release of my interview with Mac G, I have taken some time to rewatch the interview and reflect on my words, specifically my exchange with Mac G regarding Ms Amanda Du-Pont.

“It was inappropriate for me to discuss the intimate details of my relationship with Ms Du-Pont in public. I deeply regret the incident. I wish to apologise unreservedly to Amanda for the humiliation and hurt I caused her,” he wrote.