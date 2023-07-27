High Court bars 12 CCC Bulawayo MP candidates from contesting

High Court judge Justice Nokuthula Moyo on behalf of Justice Bongani Ndlovu has barred 12 opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) MP candidates from contesting in the 2023 harmonised general elections citing that they submitted their nomination papers late.

The 12 MPs are accused of filing their papers after 4pm.

The affected parliamentary aspirants are Surrender Kapoikilu (Bulawayo Central), Minenhle Ntandoyenkosi Gumede (Bulawayo North), Nicola Watson (Bulawayo South), Raphael Sibanda (Cowdray Park), Discent Collins Bajila (Emakhandeni/Luveve) and Tshuma Dingilizwe (Entumbane/Njube).

The list also includes Prince Dube (Entumbane/ Njube), Dereck Gono (Lobengula/ Magwegwe), Desmond Makaza (Mpopoma/ Mzilikazi), Obert Manduna (Nketa), Desire Moyo (Nkulumane), Soneni Moyo (Pelandaba/Tshabalala), Gift Siziba (Pelandaba/ Tshabalala), Sichelesile Mahlangu (Pumula) and Albert Mhlanga (Pumula).

CCC spokesperson Fadzayi Mahere said the party will appeal against Justice Ndlovu’s ruling.

“CCC will appeal against the Byo Judgment. Citizens have the right to nominate candidates within the ambit of the law and to be represented by MPs that they choose in a free and fair election. The right to parliamentary representation of choice is sacred,” she said.

In another case in Harare, Labour, Economists and African Democrats (LEAD) presidential candidate Linda Masarira’s appeal against the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC)’s decision to bar her from running for president due to failure to pay nomination fees on time has been dismissed by the High Court.

She said: “Way forward will be determined after reading the full judgement.”

Zimbabwe will hold harmonised general elections on the 23rd of August.