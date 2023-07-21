Uncle Waffles celebrates first US headline show with raunchy video

In celebration of what will be her first headline shows in the United States, Eswatini-born Amapiano sensation Uncle Waffles has released a provocative video that has divided opinion on social media.

Waffles is set to perform at the Great Hall in Brooklyn on 22 September, in a show dubbed “Uncle Waffles Presents New York Show We Love Waffles”. The BET awards nominated DJ promised that this would be the first of many “curated” shows, as her star continues to rise on the international scene.

In the video, a scantily dressed Waffles is joined by several other voluptuous women whose dressing also leaves little to the imagination.

“The year of curated shows 🐉🤫🥹,” she posted. “my first international HEADLINE SHOW!! And New York, you’re first up 🤩🤩🤩 Let’s have fun at The Great Hall Brooklyn. Tickets go live this Friday @ WWW.DICE.FM. Thank you to all my babies for popping out for my videoooo.”

On twitter, some were not impressed by the promotional video, as they claimed it promoted “nakedness”.

“Are you praising nakedness? I really pray that our generation might come back to God. What kids are these upcoming mothers even gonna raise,” one user posted.

Others however, felt that there is nothing amiss about the video, as it is in line with modern trends.