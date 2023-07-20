Marvelous Nakamba reportedly joins Luton Town, signs a three year deal

Zimbabwe Warriors central midfielder Marvelous Nakamba has reportedly joined Luton Town Football Club on a three-year-deal from Aston Villa.

Luton are yet to confirm the deal but according to multiple reports, the club will officially announce soon.

However, sources close to the player confirmed the deal to Nehanda Radio indicating that Nakamba has finally put pen to paper to sign for Luton Town.

Said the source: “Marvelous signed a three-year-deal with Luton Town with an option to extend by another year.”

The source also said the ‘completed’ deal is believed to be in the range of €5m with lots of bonuses included.