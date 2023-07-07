Bosso’s Andrew Tandi delighted after making first appearance in 12 months

Since suffering a horrific injury in June 2022 during the ‘Battle of Zimbabwe’ match, Highlanders defender Andrew Tandi had not kicked a ball for the Bulawayo giants despite fully recovering.

The 26-year-old defender finally made his first appearance on Sunday when Highlanders came from behind to beat Caps United at Barbourfields Stadium.

Tandi who was on the receiving end of a crude tackle from behind by former Dynamos speedy winger Bill Antonio replaced injured Calvin ‘Kung fu Panda’ Chigonero in the 84th minute.

The former Black Rhinos and Bulawayo Chiefs man received a standing ovation from the Bosso fans who were happy to see the defender’s return in the field of play after a career threatening injury.

Speaking to Nehanda Radio Tandi who fractured his right leg fibula, a bone in the lower leg stretching from the knee to the ankle, expressed his delight after finally returning to action in 12 months.

He said: “I’m happy that I finally made my first appearance after spending a year without kicking the ball.

“I thank the club for all they did for me during the difficult period when I was injured, I also thank them for giving me another chance. I’m happy to be back.”

Added the ex-Bulawayo City player: “To the fans, I would like to express my gratitude to them because they have been supportive since day one. I also appreciate how they cheered me after I came in as a substitute on Sunday.”

Tandi is optimistic that Highlanders who are under the tutelage of Baltemar Brito are going to have a good season.

After 13 matches, Bosso who are yet to taste defeat this season are second on the log standings with 25 points.

Amahlolanyama are a point behind log leaders Ngezi Platinum Stars who defeated Hwange 2-1 at the weekend to remain top of the league table.

They host Triangle United in their next assignment at Barbourfields Stadium in Bulawayo on Sunday afternoon.