Lawyers’ group condemns brutal attack of human rights lawyer Obey Shava

By Gibbs Dube | VOA Zimbabwe |

The Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR) has strongly condemned the brutal attack on human rights lawyer, Obey Shava, who was attacked by unknown assailants on Wednesday night in Harare.

In a tweet, the ZLHR said Shava was accosted by four unidentified men who masqueraded as potential clients in desperate need of legal assistance. The “clients”, driving a Mercedes Benz and Range Rover, visited his office before they attacked him in Harare.

ZLHR said, “We urge law enforcement agents and prosecutorial authorities to thoroughly investigate, apprehend, prosecute and punish the perpetrators of this heinous crime. ZLHR condemns this barbaric form of violence against Shava …

“We believe that savage attack on Shava is a desperate attempt to silence and deter him from doing his critical work as a legal practitioner.”

The ZLHR said no lawyer should be assaulted, intimidated, hindered and interfered with in the execution of his duties.

“The assault, harassment and interference with a lawyer in the course of execution of his professional duties are in direct contradiction with the United Nations Basic Principles on the Role of Lawyers.

The ZLHR urged President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s government to ensure and guarantee Shava’s safety, security and physical integrity and ensure that legal practitioners can carry out their work free of fear, harassment or intimidation and adequately protect the safety and independence of all lawyers and end the culture of impunity.

Police spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi, was unreachable for comment.

Other lawyers’ groups also condemned the attack.

Mnangagwa has appealed for peace ahead of the 2023 general elections amid high tensions in the country as some opposition supporters claim that they are being harassed by suspected Zanu PF activists and state security agents.