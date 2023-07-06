Toxic gas leak in South Africa kills at least 17 people, including children

A toxic gas leak at an informal settlement camp in South Africa has claimed the lives of at least 17 people including three children and a 1-year-old baby.

According to reports the leak came from a gas cylinder containing nitrate oxide at the Angelo squatter camp in the city of Boksburg, east of Johannesburg.

Police and forensic investigators have said the scene of the toxic gas leak is still active and have advised people to stay clear of the area.

There is already speculation the gas leak could be linked to illegal mining activity in the area.

Known as “zama zamas,” they make up thousands of illegal miners who swarm the disused gold mines of Johannesburg.

Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi expressed his shock at the incident.

“On behalf of the Gauteng provincial government, I wish to extend our heartfelt condolences to the families and friends of the deceased.

“We are confident that the investigations led by the police will assist us to get to the bottom of this senseless loss of lives, so we can go back to the affected families and explain what happened.”

Last month, the country’s Department of Mineral and Energy Resources said around 31 suspected illegal miners who were believed to be nationals of neighboring Lesotho had died in a ventilation shaft in the country’s Free State province.