Kasukuwere claims he can defeat both ruling Zanu PF and opposition CCC

Independent presidential candidate Saviour Kasukuwere believes that he can defeat both Zanu-PF and the main opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) candidates in the upcoming presidential election.

In an interview with CNBC Africa’s Godfrey Mutizwa, Kasukuwere dismissed the notion that the political environment in Zimbabwe is controlled by two political parties, Zanu-PF and CCC.

“We are bringing in new energy to this field. If you look at it, people were just not going to vote. Many people had decided to stay away from the vote and that’s why I have come forward because people said look, there are no candidates here. This thing is not working,” Kasukuwere said.

He used a rhetorical question to dismiss the monopoly of the two main political parties saying:

“Who said they (Zanu PF and CCC) are strong? A lot has happened between 2018 and today. And the field is a new field.”

The former Zanu-PF political commissar launched his bid to oust President Emmerson Mnangagwa a few months ago saying that the people both in the ruling party and opposition had called him to lead.

He is supported by his ally in exile Walter Mzembi, a former cabinet Minister. The two are living in South Africa after fleeing Zimbabwe in November 2017 during the military coup that ousted former leader Robert Mugabe.

They have already pledged to come to Zimbabwe to physically campaign ahead of the plebiscite to be held on the 23rd of August this year.

Zanu-PF has since revoked some old warrants of arrest to target Kasukuwere when he lands in Zimbabwe. His arrival date in the country is yet to be released.

This week Zanu-PF secretary for information Christopher Mutsvangwa signalled their determination to block Kasukuwere’s by getting him prosecuted for alleged past political violence committed in Mt Darwin while he was an MP there.

While ranting about how Kasukuwere was a “phantom candidate” who must not be taken seriously, Mutsvangwa claimed the former party stalwart has disturbing and serious criminal hurdles that he should clear before he can contest in the upcoming polls.

“Remember the young man Gift Tandai who was shot in 2007, whose remains were stolen and buried in Mt Darwin after an altercation between the MDC and Zanu-PF?” asked Mutsvangwa.

“Kasukuwere’s footprints seem to have been there and I am talking about the evidence of the American embassy which went public when the then ambassador Bruce Walton labeled him a thug. I am sure the Zimbabwean Intelligence services must have good records of all those things.

“This is among the many things the law enforcement and peace enabling agents of this country may have on him, so before he may even think of many things he has a lot of hurdles to clear with the laws of this country.”

Ironically Mutsvangwa himself faced accusations of committing acts of political violence in Norton.