CCC remains defiant despite rallies ban, party “lives in hearts of masses”

Despite the proclamation of an election date which effectively means all contesting political parties now have a right to freely campaign, authorities in Zimbabwe are denying the main opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) access to reach out to the masses by banning their rallies.

The latest incident happened yesterday (Wednesday) in Chiredzi, Masvingo province, where police banned CCC’s campaign rally and fired teargas canisters to disperse hundreds of party supporters gathered at Tshovani Stadium for the event.

The law enforcement agents had already issued a letter denying the opposition an opportunity to hold the rally.

Police claimed the event coincided with a State event.

“I refer to your notification dated 30 June 2023 on the above matter in terms of Section 7 of the Maintenance of Peace and Order Act Chapter 11:23.

“Your notification has been noted.

“Unfortunately there will be a State occasion on 05/07/23 for the official opening of Rusununguko Clinic in Chiredzi by the Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution Masvingo Province where all the resources are focused.

“Your notification has not been approved in terms of Section 8 of the Maintenance of Peace and Order Act Chapter 11:23,” read the letter.

Regardless of the ongoing crackdown against his party by police, CCC leader Nelson Chamisa is, however, currently in rural Masvingo meeting his supporters.

CCC spokesperson Fadzayi Mahere said the party had already won the people’s hearts hence they were not shaken by the police.

“They think they can ban our rallies yet we have penetrated all rural areas over a year ago. They think they can ban us from a stadium yet we live in the hearts of the masses.

“They think we will back down yet their repression has strengthened our resolve to win Zimbabwe for change,” she said.

Mahere further accused Zanu-PF of capturing the police in order to suppress the opposition.

“They are terrified, unelectable and worse than (late former President) Robert Mugabe. We are undeterred by this unconstitutional conduct.

“President Nelson Chamisa has gone ahead with his presidential tour of Masvingo province and is meeting community leaders, traditional leaders, special interest groups and citizens in various parts of the province including Chiredzi and Chikombezi.

“While Zanu-PF is capturing State institutions to ban our rallies, we are winning the hearts and minds of Zimbabweans. We are building a Zimbabwe for everyone,” she added.