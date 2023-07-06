Tesla CEO Elon Musk negotiating with Mnangagwa over lithium in Zimbabwe

Elon Musk, the richest man in the world, is reportedly interested in Zimbabwe’s lithium with talks between him and President Emmerson Mnangagwa already underway.

This was confirmed by Zanu-PF spokesperson Christopher Mutsvangwa during a media briefing on Wednesday.

Zimbabwe is regarded as having the sixth largest lithium reserves globally and representing one of Africa’s biggest producers of the commodity.

The country is already playing a crucial role in advancing the global energy transition through the supply of lithium and related products.

Musk, the founding Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Tesla is, according to Mutsvangwa, interested in Zimbabwe’s lithium.

“The latest billionaire to show interest in our lithium is none other than Tesla boss Elon Musk,” said Mutsvangwa.

“He has made overtures to our president and our president has sent a message to him that if he wants to come to invest in Zimbabwe it is open season, after all, he is a son of this region, he is originally South African.

“He wants to be part of this revolution; he has wider interests too. He is Afrikaner and we have had Afrikaner farmers. He wants all issues about Zimbabwe’s land reform settled, he wants peace and prosperity for the region.

“Those who had thought that Zimbabwe will remain a pariah state have been disappointed, it has changed completely, it is now a favourite destination.”

Musk is yet to confirm the news but his multi-billion Tesla project is accelerating the world’s transition to sustainable energy with electric cars.

On Wednesday, Mnangagwa officiated the commissioning of a lithium concentrator by Zhejiang Huayou Cobalt. The company seeks to consolidate its position as one of the world’s top lithium battery materials producers.