Zimbabweans duped over US$1 million in ponzi scheme called E-Creator

A controversial e-commerce platform called E-Creator left many Zimbabweans crying on Wednesday after it crashed with its founder, Zhao Jiaotong, a Chinese national, allegedly fleeing with over US$1 million in customer funds.

Jiaotong is believed to have since left the country prompting the platform to be closed but several experts including the publication TechZim believe Jiaotong does not exist and the company is creating a fictional scapegoat to blame.

An appeal has been made for people to be watchful at airports and border routes with a reward set up for his apprehension.

The company said Jiaotong had been withdrawing funds from E-Creator through Ecocash agents in Harare.

“This person’s name is Zhao Jiaotong, he is a Chinese, he is the founder of E-creator, and he is currently withdrawing money through the Ecocash agent in Harare, and he will transfer money to his personal Ecocash to ask someone to help him withdraw money or through The method of transferring funds to the Ecocash agent to defraud E-creator employees of funds, he tried to leave Zimbabwe tonight, carrying all the deposits of E-creator employees, due to his departure, E-creator was forced to close, I am very sorry, He has more than 1 million US dollars on him.

“If you find him at the airport or on the border road, you will get back the money you lost. Let us all find him and get back the money that belongs to us.” read the statement by the company.

According to an analysis done by TechZim “luckily, we do have some names and faces. Justin Kuchekenya paraded himself as CEO and one Abraham Mutambu took on interviews selling the scam. These two can point us in the right direction. If it’s Zhao or someone else, they would know.”