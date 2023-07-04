Zim police confirm fatal road traffic accident in which 9 dead, 12 injured

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has confirmed that nine people died while 12 others were injured after a Nissan Caravan and a Honda Fit were involved in a head-on collision along the Harare-Chirundu Road last night.

In a statement, “The ZRP confirms a fatal road traffic accident in which nine people died whilst twelve others were injured when a Nissan Caravan vehicle with yet to be established passengers on board was involved in a head on collision with a Honda Fit vehicle with seven passengers on board at the 53 kilometre peg along Harare-Chirundu Road on 03/07/23 at around 1800 hours.

“The bodies of the victims were taken to Norton Hospital Mortuary for post-mortem whilst the injured are admitted at Inkomo and Sally Mugabe Hospitals,” the police said.

“In another fatal road traffic accident which occurred on 03/07/23 at around 0030 hours at the 140 kilometre peg along Bulawayo-Beitbridge Road, three people were killed whilst four others were injured when a Toyota Hilux vehicle with nine passengers on board veered off the road to the right before hitting the trailer of a Mthethi Dragon Bus with six passengers on board.

“The bodies of the victims were taken to Gwanda Provincial Hospital mortuary for post mortem whilst the injured are admitted at the same hospital.”

Accidents in Zimbabwe are largely caused by poor roads.

Harare-Chirundu road is one of the worst roads in the country followed by Bulawayo Victoria Falls.

The government, through the Emergency Road Rehabilitation Programme, has so far seemingly prioritised Harare Beitbridge road which had claimed thousands of people over the past two decades through accidents.

Names of the people who were involved in the latest accident are yet to be released.