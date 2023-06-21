SA police open inquest into death of ANC MP Tina Joemat-Pettersson

South African police are investigating the death of Tina Joemat-Pettersson, an MP for the governing African National Congress (ANC) who was recently involved in a bribery scandal.

There are suspicions that her death two weeks ago at the age of 59 might not have been due to natural causes.

Before she died, Ms Joemat-Pettersson was one of three MPs accused of trying to extort a bribe of around $33,000 (£26,000) from the husband of suspended Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane to make her impeachment inquiry “go away”.

All three denied the allegations.

Last week, Ms Mkhwebane released some recordings of conversations in which she alleges Ms Joemat-Pettersson is heard asking for the money.

Ms Joemat-Pettersson was a close ally of former President Jacob Zuma and served as a minister in his cabinet from 2009 until 2017.