Kirsty Coventry promises exciting news for disgruntled football fraternity

Sports Minister Kirsty Coventry has brought some hope to the country’s football fraternity who are unhappy at the suspension of Zimbabwe from all international football activities by FIFA following alleged third party interference by the government.

The record seven time Olympic gold medal winner hinted that Zimbabwe’s ban by FIFA could be lifted in three weeks, although she was not specific.

Coventry who was addressing football stakeholders during at a workshop dubbed ‘Making Zim football exciting again’ that was held Monday in Harare organised by the Zimpapers Television Network (ZTN) told the participants:

“I can’t disclose a lot but I can say in the next three weeks we are going to take a big step. We are on the right track and quite certain we are going to have some news.

“It’s going to make or break some but it’s good news for many.

“We want our soccer to be great, we believe that we have extraordinary talent, and we want to ensure that we get it right and not let down our younger generation.

“And to be able to come together and unify each other and want the same things.”

She added: “To be very honest, we’ve taken a very strong hold on it with the support of the Sports and Recreation Commission (SRC) and we’re grateful to His Excellency (President Mnangagwa) who stood right next to me and said clean it (ZIFA) up.”

Coventry also condemned corruption and poor governance in sport, saying the activities have destroyed football.

Its over one year now since Zimbabwe was suspended by FIFA due to government interference.

Government through its arm, the SRC relieved then ZIFA president Felton Kamambo and his board members of their duties citing sexual abuse of female referees, corruption and the mismanagement of funds.