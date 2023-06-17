Debt woes: Mujuru’s farm equipment auctioned off over US$226k debt

A court order has forced former vice president Joice Mujuru to part with her valuable farm equipment at a public auction.

The auction, which took place on Friday at Ruzambu Farm in Beatrice, was the result of a US$226 000 debt that she owed to a local couple, Sabrina and Tony Sarpo, who own Peppy Motors.

The debt had accumulated interest and legal fees over the years.

Among the items that were sold to the highest bidder were tractors, generators, planters, water pumps, tobacco modoros, a combine harvester, a coldroom unit set and four zimatic centre pivots. The total worth of the equipment was estimated at tens of thousands of dollars.

Mujuru and her company, Ruzirun Investments, owed US$226 000 to Peppy Motors.

The debt was incurred in 2015 when Mujuru bought agricultural machinery from Peppy Motors.

Mujuru tried to pay the debt in RTGS dollars at the rate of 1:1, but the Sarpos argued that the payment should be at the prevailing interbank rate.

The Supreme Court ordered Mujuru to pay the debt in US dollars following a successful appeal by the Sarpos.

The Sheriff attached Mujuru’s combine harvester and other farm equipment to execute the judgment. Zim Morning Post