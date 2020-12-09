Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio

Former Vice President Joice Mujuru shows weight loss body transformation

By Vongai Mbara

Former Vice President Joice Mujuru has unveiled her new body and she looks amazing. Her body transformation pictures went viral causing a stir on social media with all sorts of speculation.

However, according to prominent social media influencer Wellence Mujuru, the politician has been on a strict healthy lifestyle.

“Joice Mujuru is well and keeping healthy. In response to pics of her circulating with her grandkids. She has been on a diet and weight loss program & has been very successful, Why l have decided to attach those two pictures that reflect her wonderful progress in keeping healthy,” he tweeted.

Activist and journalist Hopewell Chin’ono applauded Mujuru for leading a good example.

“Congratulations to Mai Mujuru for showing us that it can be done if you want to!

“She looks much younger than ever before. Amazing!

“Staying fit is not only good for the body, but also for the mind. I feel challenged,” he tweeted.

