Mai TT speaks out from behind bars: Here is what she said to ‘Cat Family’

In a heartfelt message conveyed through her longtime confidante, Mai Maketeni, Zimbabwean social media sensation Felistas Murata, better known as Mai Tt, broke her silence and spoke for the first time since being sent to prison.

Despite her challenging circumstances, Mai Tt expressed her unwavering gratitude to her loyal fans, affectionately referred to as the “Cat Family,” and shared her determination to remain strong during this difficult time.

Mai Tt began her message by extending her heartfelt appreciation to her fans for their continuous support. She acknowledged their unwavering loyalty and emphasized the importance of their encouragement.

Recognizing the concern and distress her fans may be experiencing, she urged them to halt their worrying, stressing that their emotions would have a direct impact on her well-being.

With a profound sense of faith, Mai Tt viewed her current imprisonment as a divine will. She urged her fans to stop weeping and to remain positive, assuring them that the battle she faces is not theirs to bear alone but the Lord’s.

In her message, she sought to uplift her fans’ spirits and encouraged them to stay strong in the face of adversity, emphasizing that she would return even stronger than before.

Mai Tt also addressed a pressing concern, cautioning her fans against falling prey to fraudulent individuals requesting money on her behalf. She reassured her supporters that genuine supporters would be readily identifiable and asked them to exercise caution and discretion.

Expressing her deep love and gratitude, Mai Tt professed her affection for the Cat Family multiple times. She implored them to continue praying for her, her daughters, and her family, emphasizing the importance of their collective support during this challenging period.

She also reminded her followers that her business platform, Mai Ts Diaries, remained operational, urging them to sustain their support.

Comparing herself to a cat with nine lives, Mai Tt exuded resilience and determination, assuring her fans that she would rise again. Despite her current predicament, she maintained an unwavering belief in her ability to overcome obstacles and come out stronger on the other side. Zim Morning Post