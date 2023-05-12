Mthuli Ncube promises people access to nurse aid training to go to UK

In a desperate need to win the Cowdray Park constituency, in Bulawayo, Mthuli Ncube, the country’s Minister of Finance and Zanu-PF aspiring MP for the area promised locals access to nurse aid training.

Due to the economic crisis the country is facing, thousands of Zimbabweans are leaving the country going to England for nurse aid jobs.

In his campaign banners, Ncube who is responsible for making policies that are meant to improve the economy, bizarrely tells residents that he would facilitate training to make sure that they leave the country for better jobs in the United Kingdom.

Commenting on Ncube’s campaign strategy, investigative journalist Hopewell Chin’ono laughed at the academically decorated Minister saying:

“Meet Zimbabwe’s Finance Minister, Mthuli Ncube.

“Mthuli Ncube has a PhD from Cambridge University, and he was a professor at University of Oxford before joining Zanu-PF.

“He is campaigning for parliament in the 2023 elections.

“He is promising locals in his constituency of choice access to train as a Nurse Aid so that they can leave the country for England and be a carer assistant.

“In other words, Zimbabwe’s Finance Minister is telling the locals that their future is best secured in Britain, and not in Zimbabwe

“Where in the world do you find a Finance Minister promising you prosperity, and then saying that prosperity is in another country not under his watch?”

Ncube was, last week, exposed for trying to take the credit for a clinic that was built in Cowdray Park, Bulawayo, by the United Kingdom (UK) infrastructure company NMS in partnership with Zimbabwean taxpayers.

He had claimed that the 20-bed Cowdray Park Health Centre built by NMS was part of infrastructure projects being spearheaded by Zanu-PF.

He also took credit for a police station and roads in the area.

But research established that, in March 2023, Zimbabwe resolved to raise US$193 million in offshore lending to implement a 2019 agreement with UK infrastructure company NMS for the construction of hospitals and clinics in the Southern African country.