Paradzai Mesi owned 3 cars, had 3 wives

Paradzai Mesi is a Zimbabwean musician who rose to fame in the early 2000s as the leader of the sungura band Njerama Boys.

His songs, such as “Pahukama Hazvidaro” and “Hupenyu Madzoro”, were popular among sungura fans and earned him several awards and nominations. He was known for his energetic stage performances and his distinctive voice.

However, Mesi’s musical career took a downward turn in the past decade, as he faced various challenges and controversies. He was involved in several disputes with his band members, who accused him of being abusive and exploitative. He also struggled with financial problems, as he failed to pay his debts and taxes. He was sued by different creditors, including his former landlord and his ex-wife.

Mesi’s personal life was also turbulent, as he had multiple wives and children from different relationships. He was married to Patricia Kapadza, with whom he had seven children, but he also had four other children with two other women.

He was accused of neglecting his family and failing to pay maintenance for his children.

Mesi’s woes reached a climax in April 2023, when he was arrested for allegedly stealing groceries at a store in Glendale.

According to reports, Mesi was drinking tumbwa, a traditional beer, at a nearby tavern before he went to the store and tried to take some goods without paying. He was caught by the store owner and handed over to the police.

According to his interview with Kwayedza publication, the sungura star indicated he has owned at least 3 cars at one point in his life.

Mesi’s arrest caused a stir on social media, as many people expressed shock and disappointment at his downfall.

Some blamed him for wasting his talent and ruining his reputation, while others sympathized with him and blamed his circumstances. Some also questioned the authenticity of the video that showed him in handcuffs, claiming that it was staged or edited.

His fans are hoping that he will bounce back from his troubles and revive his musical career. However, others are doubtful that he will ever regain his former glory and popularity. Zim Morning Post