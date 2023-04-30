Rape inmate due for release fondles prison guard’s daughter (11)

By Fungayi Munyoro-Chingaira | Chipinge Times |

MUTARE – An inmate left with a year on his 21-year jail term for rape will soon appear in court facing indecent assault charges for allegedly forcibly kissing and fondling a prison guard’s daughter (11).

Manicaland Provincial Police Spokesperson Inspector Nobert Muzondo confirmed the matter to Chipinge Times.

He said Panga Musira (42) allegedly fondled the minor’s breasts and kissed her in a secluded place behind Mutare Farm Prison canteen on April 18, 2023.

Musira was jailed in 2003 for rape and was due to be released in June 2024.

Musira is a class A inmate and his movement restrictions were relaxed as he did menial jobs as cleaning, cutting grass and working in the fields.

Circumstances are that Musira was doing some work around the canteen area when the minor came to buy a ballpoint pen.

He invited her to a secluded place behind the canteen as she was leaving and he forcibly kissed and fondled her breasts when she came.

The minor ran home and informed her parents who helped her file a Police report.

Muzondo said investigations are underway and Musira will appear in court in soon.

“We are investigating a case where one Pangi Musira, a male aged 42 of Mutare Farm Prison is facing indecent assault allegations.

He allegedly fondled and kissed an 11- year old girl. This matter happened on April 18, 2023, and Musira will appear in court anytime from now,” said Muzondo.