eThekwini Mayor Mxolisi Kaunda’s private home comes under ‘attack’

By Jolene Marriah-Maharaj | IOL News |

SOUTH AFRICA – The leadership of eThekwini Municipality has condemned an attack on eThekwini mayor councillor Mxolisi Kaunda’s house.

The incident took place on Sunday night. Details of the attack have not been made public.

The City said that the mayor was the “number 1 citizen of the City” and both he and his family deserved to be protected.

Mayoral spokesperson Mluleki Mntungwa said: “The leadership understands the confusion by the public that some political figures, such as mayors and premiers, reside in state houses. This may allow citizens to feel entitled to march to their houses.”

Mntungwa said that the City would like to clarify that the mayor stays in a private property.

“His home is not public property. City leadership calls on the police to act swiftly to investigate those behind this attack. They must be brought to book for their thuggery and this terrorising act.”

Mntungwa said that many eThekwini councillors were murdered, some even at their homes.

“We take every threat seriously.”

In another incident, in September, ANC ward councillor Mnqobi Victor Molife was shot dead in Margate.

Molife was a councillor for ward 99 in eMkhomazi (Umkomaas).

Provincial police spokesperson Brigadier Jay Naicker said that three armed suspects entered the premises where the victim was staying with a partner at the time.

They shot him and fled the scene without taking any items. His partner was not injured.