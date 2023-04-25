Bosso’s teenage sensation Prince Ndlovu arrives in Austria for trials

Highlanders’ youngster Prince Ndlovu is in Austria for trials with the country’s top flight side SK Puntigamer Sturm Graz.

This was revealed by the Bulawayo giants via their official Facebook page on Tuesday.

“Prince Ndlovu has arrived for trials at SK Puntigamer Sturm Graz of Austria. We wish him the best of luck. May he continue flying the Highlanders FC and National flag high,” Bosso posted.

The latest trails come two months after the 17-year-old left footed attacker saw another dream to travel to Europe for another assessment being thwarted.

He was invited for trials by HNK Vukovar 1991 of Croatia in February but failed to travel to the European nation after being denied a visa in South Africa.

Ndlovu who returned back to Zimbabwe following the missed opportunity was then invited for a five day trial stint by DStv Premiership giants Orlando Pirates from the 20th to the 26th of March.

The club’s communication and marketing officer Nozibelo Maphosa confirmed to Chronicle last month.

“Prince (Ndlovu) is supposed to leave today (Sunday) with an evening flight. He will be on trials from the 20th to the 26th of March,” Maphosa revealed.

Ndlovu who is a Bosso 90 product was elevated to the first team in June 2022.

The Makokoba born rising star made his debut in July against Manica Diamonds at Barbourfields Stadium, coming off the bench late in the second half.