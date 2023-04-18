Property belonging to mistress up for auction to settle US$13K adultery damages

By Ellen Mlambo | Masvingo Mirror |

MASVINGO – The property of Masvingo Provincial Medical Director (PMD) Amadeus Shamu’s ‘mistress’, Ancercaria Taderera is up for auction.

The property is being auctioned to settle US$13 000 adultery damages awarded to the estranged wife Tatyana who successfully sued Taderera for damages.

The public auction will be done by NT Auctioneers on Thursday at 143 Robertson St/ J.Tongogara Street, opposite Motor Sales from 10 am.

Taderera’s three piece kitchen unit, four piece sofas, one coffee table, one black TV stand and Ecco Inverter with a grey battery are up for grabs.

High Court in Masvingo judge, Justice Sunsley Zisengwe granted Tatyana US$13 000 in damages February 2023. She has sued Taderera for US$50 000.

The damages are US$5 000 or contumelia and US$8 000 for loss of consortium.

Tatyana filed the suit against Taderera last year after discovering that Shamu and Taderera were still dating.

She initially discovered the affair which resulted in two children and Taderera agreed to pay US$5 000 that Shamu had spent on her and her family.

Tatyana however, discovered that the affair was still on in 2021 when she went to collect part of the US$5 000 payment from Taderera and she approached the High Court.