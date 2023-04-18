Mvuma female prosecutor assaulted over alleged ‘love affair’

By Theresa Zibowa | Masvingo Mirror |

MVUMA – Magistrate Constance Mtandwa has sentenced a Mvuma woman to nine months in jail for assaulting a prosecutor she accused of having an affair with her husband.

Rachel Nago (24) punched Mvuma Magistrates Court prosecutor, Flossie Chigudu on the face and abdomen several times.

Magistrate Mtandwa commuted the sentence to 210 hours of community service at Njerere Primary School.

Prosecutor Simbarashe Hwacha told the court that the incident happened on March 29, 2023 around 4 pm near St Theresa Primary School in Mushayavhudzi, Mvuma.

Nago was walking home with her husband Christopher Homera when they met Chigudu.

Homera has a pending case at Mvuma Magistrates Court and asked Chigudu about the case. The former told him to either call her or visit her office.

This did not go down well with Nago who then accused Chigudu of having an affair with Homera.

She then punched Chigudu on the face and her abdomen with fists. Homera restrained his wife and Chigudu filed a Police report leading to Nago’s arrest.