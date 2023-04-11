Pauline Gundidza tackles ‘challenges of long distance relationships’

Talented Zimbabwean songbird and Mafriq co-founder Pauline Gundidza is back on the music map with her new song that tackles the “dynamics and challenges of long distance relationships.”

Gundidza’s song titled ‘Ndakakumirira’ saw her release her first solo music video some 13 days ago on YouTube.

“I wrote this song when I visited South Africa two years ago and I was concerned by many Zimbabweans who had left home to seek greener pastures and they eventually turned their back on their families and spouses,” she told the H Metro tabloid.

“The song was recorded by a Zimbabwean producer named GT Beats whom I have first worked with many years prior when he was still based in Zimbabwe.

“The video was shot here in Zimbabwe by Naiza Boom and then edited by Clyde Jones of Marah Media.

“It is my first ever solo video and I think it serves to establish me as a fully-fledged solo artist after leaving Mafriq many years ago.”

“The song speaks of the dynamics and challenges of long distance relationships and how the woman has had emotional trauma and paranoia since her partner left her.

“She is clearly stressed out but she maintains that she will keep on waiting for her partner to return despite his cold attitude towards her.

“We tried using a different vocal and instrumental approach on the song to show my fans that I am a diverse musician and that I have evolved musically since the days of Chamhembe when I first came onto the musical scene with Mafriq. I composed and played the mbira on the song,” she said.