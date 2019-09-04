Unpaid work for Muzondo

By Rebecca Kabaya

Action Hub director Tafadzwa Muzondo has been ordered to perform 105 hours of unpaid work at Mufakose 1 High School after he was found guilty of fondling musician Pauline Gundidza’s breasts at a function in Highfield sometime in March this year.

The 40-year-old artiste was initially sentenced to nine months behind bars before Mbare magistrate Mr Stanford Mambanje set aside five months of the jail term on condition that he does not commit a similar offence within the next five years.

The remaining four months were suspended on condition that he performs community service.

Muzondo was convicted of two counts of indecent assault.

Prosecutor Mr Lawrence Gangarahwe had it that on March 28 this year, Gundidza was at Action Hub Studios with other artistes where she had been invited to be a guest.

After the event, and while she was waiting for transport with her friends Mariane Kunonga and Rolland Lunga (Boss Kedha), Muzondo commented on Gundidza’s breasts.

This did not go down well with Gundidza, who told her friends about it.

Kunonga and Boss Kedha called Muzondo, and warned him that it was wrong to comment on someone’s breasts without her consent.

Muzondo is alleged to have leaned towards the musician and fondled her breasts before going back to his crew. The Herald