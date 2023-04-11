Khama Billiat could be available for “last three or four games” of season

Kaizer Chiefs head coach Arthur Zwane has revealed that ex-Warriors forward Khama Billiat who is slowly recovering from a groin injury could be available for selection “for the last three or four games of the season”.

Billiat was ruled out for the rest of the season with a torn groin muscle in February.

However, the 33-year-old attacking midfielder seems to have recovered (although not fully) from the serious injury after he was spotted at Naturena Training Complex on Wednesday going through some individual light training.

As a result, Zwane told the media the former Soccer Star of the Year is set to make a return before the season comes to an end.

“Khama might be available for the last three or four games of the season. We are going to have to manage him and see if he will be ready again to play,” the Chiefs’ gaffer said.

Last week, Billiat’s teammate Keagan Dolly also hinted that the talismanic forward was “working hard at training to get his fitness back” and “to get back to play the last few games of the season”.

Billiat will be hoping to return and ‘prove his’ worth at Chiefs after his future at the club is very uncertain as his contract expires in June but the Soweto giants are yet to negotiate a new deal with the lanky attacking midfielder.