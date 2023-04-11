CCC faces backlash over “lack of action” to end Job Sikhala detention

The opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) party and its leader Nelson Chamisa are facing a backlash for allegedly failing to exert pressure on President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s regime to release political prisoner and party MP Job Sikhala who has spent more than 300 days of pre-trial incarceration.

Today, (Tuesday) marks 301 days since Sikhala was arrested and detained without trial over allegations of inciting public violence at the funeral wake of murdered CCC activist Moreblessing Ali.

He made more than 14 unsuccessful bail applications. Sikhala has spent more than 300 days over a charge which if convicted has a maximum sentence of 180 days.

Pachedu, a popular online pressure group, has since called for a protest against the continued detention of Sikhala to be conducted on April 18th, Zimbabwe’s designated Independence Day.

“Job Sikhala is a political prisoner. 300 days in jail without trial is not a joke. It must never be business as usual in the face of injustice and tyranny!

“Let us unite on 18 April to demand the freedom of Sikhala and the arrest of the Gold Mafia,” Pachedu said.

Journalist Hopewell Chin’ono yesterday sparked controversy after tweeting that: “In Zimbabwe the opposition is now truly dead as a dodo!!!”

Several CCC youths came out guns blazing against Chin’ono’s tweet.

Takudzwa Ngadziore said: “It’s absolutely misplaced and wholly wrong to say, “truly dead” ! There has been great work on the ground being done, under difficult circumstances. We can’t be pessimistic & daft to give a blind eye to it all. NO ! Dead? Surely,diction(choice of words) is important to consider !!”

Zimbabwean pastor and democratic activist Evan Mawarire said the Zimbabwean government needed to be called out.

“301 days held in Chikurubi Maximum security prison. Political prisoner Job Sikhala remains unjustly imprisoned, denied his right to bail and persecuted. Enough of this injustice. The Zimbabwe government must be called out,” he said.

Never Maswerasei, a Zanu-PF critic based in Namibia said if late opposition leader Morgan Tsvangirai was alive, he would have led massive protests demanding the release of Sikhala.

He branded Chamisa and his followers “a crop of very smart opposition politicians” who just want to assume power without working hard.

“Morgan Tsvangirai: One thing I’m sure of is that, had this fighter been alive, he would have called for effective mass demonstrations for;

1. Job Sikhala’s continued incarceration

2. The Gold Mafia expose by Al Jazeera

“May the dear soul of this gallant hero rest in eternal peace.

“Mass stay-aways are equally effective where one may need to pull the excuse of potential injury to human beings & vandalism of property. We recently saw it in SA when Julius Malema called for a stay-away which was successful. MRT (Morgan Rechard Tsvangirai) called for stay-aways that were successful.

“In Zimbabwe, we have a crop of ‘very smart’ opposition politicians that want to assume power but don’t want to get dirty yet expecting Dambudzo to deliver mana on their doorsteps. It’s not going to happen. Dambudzo got dirty to get power and you want him to surrender it? Munopenga,” Maswerasei, a fierce critic of Mnangagwa said.

Kudzai Mutisi, a Zanu-PF supporter, however, accused Sikhala’s lawyers of deliberately delaying his release by making poor submissions in order for them to make more money.

“Job Sikhala has been used and abused by opposition folks to FUNDRAISE

“Stuff like: ‘in jail without trial’ get thrown around as part of opposition propaganda

“The thing is: Cashvism in Zimbabwe is a huge industry with VERY GREEDY and SELFISH people. People make money out of your misery

“There are lots of ‘Lawyer groups’ funded by Western Donors… These lawyers specialise in ‘political activism’ matters. They are paid handsomely. Since these ‘political’ matters are naturally few, the lawyers deliberately DRAG THEIR FEET…

“Looking at some judgments from the courts, a disturbing pattern can be seen: Lawyers make silly decisions & mistakes that prolong the trials or lead to the denial of bail for the accused…

“This is why most get bail when they change lawyers,” he said.

Norton legislator Temba Mliswa said Sikhala “has been persecuted and arrested to block his political way and we have largely remained quiet as a country. Why? Let’s be bold enough to speak out. Why make people angry in the country by abusing your powers?”