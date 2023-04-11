Impressive Nakamba voted Man of the Match in Luton’s win over Blackpool

Its a marvellous moment for Zimbabwe Warriors star Marvelous Nakamba who was voted Man-of-the-Match on Monday after his Luton Town FC came from behind to beat Blackpool 3-1.

The man-of-the-match award comes barely 48 hours after the 28-year-old midfielder was also voted the club’s Player-of-the-Month for March following his impressive performances.

“Marvelous Nakamba is the Man of the Match, another superb performance,” the club tweeted on Monday.

The 28-year-old midfielder also responded to the club’s tweet via his official twitter handle:

“Thanks to my teammates and the fans Hatters. Happy for the win at home in front of our fans. Thank you Carlton Morris and Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu for the goals.”

Furthermore, Nakamba also expressed his delight for being voted the club’s player of the moth for March over the weekend.

“Happy to be the player of the month. Thank you to the fans for the support,” tweeted Nakamba who has so far impressed at Luton since his arrival from Aston Villa in January.

The former Club Brugge midfielder is at Luton on a six month loan deal from Villa whose coach Unai Emery felt the Warriors star doesn’t fit in his team and told him he was free to leave before deadline day.