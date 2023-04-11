Marvelous Nakamba voted Luton Town Player of the Month for March

Aston Villa loanee Marvelous Nakamba was on Saturday voted Luton Town FC’s Player of the Month for March following scintillating performances which have helped the club push towards a possible promotion into the English Premier League (EPL).

Luton are playoffs hopefuls, currently seated fourth on the SkyBet Championship log table with 71 points after 41 matches.

They haven’t lost a single match since the Zimbabwean international joined them in January from Villa on a six months loan deal set to expire at the end of the current season.

In the last nine games, the Hatters who are under the tutelage of Rob Edwards who highly rates Nakamba after likening him to a Duracell Battery, have won six and drawn three matches.

With Nakamba featuring in all their matches in March, Luton won three and drew one and did not concede a single goal.

The midfield maestro was voted Player of the Month for March in recognition of his consistent displays.

“Marvelous Nakamba has won the vote for the Diamond Player of the Month Award for March,” the club announced in a statement.

“The 29-year-old midfielder won our closest vote yet, beating defender Tom Lockyer by just two votes. The Aston Villa loanee picked up 36 per cent of the overall vote after playing every minute in March.

“The Zimbabwean international was instrumental for the Hatters, going without a defeat last month and not conceding a single goal from open play.

“From those Diamonds card holders that voted for Marvelous, Scott Clark was drawn from the hat to receive two seats in Hospitality and the opportunity to present the Trophy after Easter Monday’s game against Blackpool.

“We would again like to thank all Diamond Season Card holders that took the time to vote this month.”

The Hwange born football star who is enjoying his form at Luton Town FC last won a similar accolade in November 2021 when he was voted Villa’s player of the month.