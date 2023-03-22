Former Arsenal, Real Madrid players, Adebayor and Ozil retire from football

Former Arsenal players Mesut Ozil and Emmanuel Adebayor have announced their retirement from football.

Ozil, a world cup winner with Germany in 2014 announced his retirement on Wednesday at the age of 34.

His ex-teammate and the 2008 African Footballer of The Year, Adebayor who was now playing in his native Togo for Semassi retired on Tuesday aged 39.

The Germany international immediately retired midway through the season in Turkey where he was on the books of Istanbul Basaksehir since joining the club in the summer from Fenerbahce.

Ozil and Adebayor both once turned out for Spanish giants Real Madrid during the peak of their ‘colorful’ careers.

Ozil said; “I’ve had the privilege to be a professional football player for almost 17 years now and I feel incredibly thankful for the opportunity.

“But in recent weeks and months, having also suffered some injuries, it’s become more and more clear that it’s time to leave the big stage of football.

“It has been an amazing journey filled with unforgettable moments and emotions. I want to thank my clubs – Schalke, Werder Bremen, Real Madrid, Arsenal, Fenerbahce, Basaksehir and the coaches who supported me, plus team-mates who have become friends.

“Special thanks must go to my family members and my closest friends. They have been a part of my journey from day one and have given me so much love and support, through the good times and the bad.

“Thank you to all my fans who have shown me so much love no matter the circumstances and no matter which club I was representing.

‘Now I’m looking forward to everything that is in front of me with my beautiful wife, Amine, and my two beautiful daughters, Eda and Ela – but you can be sure that you will hear from me from time to time on my social media channels. See you soon, Mesut!”

Adebayo outlined: “From the highs to the lows, my career as a professional athlete has been an incredible journey,” he wrote on his Instagram account.

“Thank you to my fans for being there every step of the way. I’m feeling so grateful for everything, and excited for what’s to come!”