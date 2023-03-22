PSL suspend DeMbare team manager Richard Chihoro for alleged juju antics

Local football governing body, the PSL has suspended Harare giants Dynamos FC welfare and team manager Richard Chihoro for alleged juju antics.

Chihoro, one of DeMbare’s longest serving members has been suspended after a video emerged of him sprinkling some unknown substance at a goal post during last Saturday’s match against Hwange FC at Barbourfields Stadium.

It is believed the ‘juju’ antics which were carried out at half time were made to “unlock” the home side’s goal after DeMbare had allegedly missed several clear cut chances in the first half.

The visitors found the back of the net in the 75th minute courtesy of Tinashe Makanda’s strike off a fan favourite, Denver Mukamba’s assist.

However, Chihoro’s suspected ‘juju’ act that has been described by the PSL in a statement as “acts of misconduct” have gotten him into trouble, leading to his suspension until the 5th of April.

The alleged matter is now before the PSL’s Disciplinary Committee, it has been revealed in a statement.

“The Premier Soccer League has summoned Dynamos FC Team Manager, Richard Chihoro to appear before the PSL Disciplinary Committee following acts of misconduct that took place at a Castle Lager PSL match between Dynamos FC and Hwange FC played at Barbourfields stadium on Saturday 18 March 2023.

“Mr Chihoro will not be allowed anywhere near the team bus, changing rooms or to sit in the technical area during PSL matches until the matter has been finalised.

“Mr Chihoro is being charged for breaching Order 31 of the PSL Rules and Regulations which makes it an act of misconduct on the part of a player, official, servants or duly authorised (express or implied) representatives of a club who;

“31.2.16 Commits any act or makes any statement, either orally or in writing or has been responsible for conduct which is considered ungentlemanly, insulting or improper behaviour, or likely to bring the game, sponsors, any member, the League, ZIFA, CAF or FIFA into disrepute.

“31.2.17 Behaves in a manner which brings the League or any of its sponsors into disrepute or endangers the welfare of the League.

“The disciplinary proceedings shall take place on Wednesday 5 April 2023 at the PSL offices,” the PSL statement reads.

This means Chihoro will not be seated on the technical bench when DeMbare takes on Sheasham FC on Sunday at National Sports Stadium in Harare.